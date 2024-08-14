The decision was announced by BMC (MARD) to condemn the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor during her shift at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday

The resident doctors at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) have decided to continue the ongoing strike over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder until all the demands put forth by the association are fully met and provided in writing, reported news agency ANI.

The decision was announced by BMC (MARD) to condemn the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor during her shift at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

The statement released by resident doctors of BMC, MARD said, "We the office bearers of BMC MARD convened a meeting, and have decided that the ongoing strike will continue until all the demands put forth by the association are fully met and provided in writing. The decision to persist with the strike is firm, and no actions will be taken to end it until our demands are addressed satisfactorily," reported ANI.

The Kolkata doctor rape-murder, which occurred on August 9, have sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, doctors of Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (ANMMC), the largest government hospital in South Bihar, held a protest following the Kolkata doctor rape-murder incident.

The doctors also sat on strike in front of the ANMMC hospital's superintendent with a placard in their hands. Visuals emerged where the doctors were seen holding placards in their hands and demanded justice, reported ANI.

Similarly, Resident doctors of the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) staged a protest on Tuesday against the Kolkata doctor rape-murder incident.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Himanshu of the psychiatric department said that the doctors have put forward only three demands. He further added that all OPDs in the hospitals were closed during the protest, however, emergency services were open for the patients.

"We have only three demands. The culprit should be immediately punished..there should be a central Act for all the residents' doctors and their protection inside the hospital," he said, reported ANI.

Junior Doctors of Assam's Guwahati Medical College and Hospital hold a candle march to show solidarity with the victim of Kolkata doctor rape-murder incident.

(With inputs from ANI)