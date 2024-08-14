Court orders immediate handover of case documents, urges doctors to end protests

Junior doctors protest rape and murder of a young medic. Pics/PTI

Listen to this article Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Calcutta HC transfers probe to CBI x 00:00

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from the Kolkata Police to the CBI. The court directed city police to hand over the case diary to central probe agency by this evening, and all other documents by 10 am on Wednesday.

The body of the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the state-run hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday. A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam also urged agitating doctors in the state to call off their ceasework, maintaining that there is a pious obligation on their part to treat patients who come to government hospitals.

Junior doctors and interns across West Bengal continued their ceasework on Tuesday, protesting against the incident and demanding adequate protection to hospital staff. The bench said it is truly appreciative of the feelings vented by the doctors and interns over the incident.

Passing the order, the court said even after five days, no significant progress had been made in the investigation into the case by the Kolkata Police. The state’s counsel submitted that one person has been arrested and statements of more than 25 people have been recorded.

Bengal govt urges doctors to resume

Stating that healthcare services have been affected due to the ongoing ceasework by junior doctors over the last few days, the government appealed to them to resume work and restore normalcy. Health Secretary N S Nigam reiterated that they arecommitted to a transparent investigation and strict punishment for the culprits.

Notice to Bengal govt, police chief

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the West Bengal government and the state’s police chief in the rape and murder case of the doctor. The Commission said it has sought the reports from these authorities in two weeks.