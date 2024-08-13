The AIIMS Delhi has warned its resident doctors against holding any demonstrations on or around the hospital campus as it violates High Court directions and amounts to contempt of court.

Doctors from several govt-run hospitals of Delhi went on strike after Kolkata doctor rape-murder/ PTI

AIIMS Delhi has issued a stern warning to its protesting resident doctors, noting that any rallies on or around the hospital grounds violate High Court orders and may result in contempt of court. This follows the Resident Doctors' Association's (RDA) decision to go on indefinite strike, halting all elective and non-essential services in response to the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.

The AIIMS management has reminded resident doctors about the Code of Conduct detailed in a 2002 High Court judgement, which outlaws strikes, rallies, and demonstrations on campus. The administration also cited a 2011 High Court judgement that strengthened these prohibitions, reported PTI.

Per the news agency report, the memorandum underlines that any infringement will result in disciplinary action and potential contempt of court proceedings. Furthermore, the Supreme Court decision in Surjeet Singh vs Punjab was noted, which confirmed that the right to life includes the right to get medical care without interference.

AIIMS in memorandum to doctors protesting over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case cited the 2011 court order which stated, "It is obligatory on the part of the authorities of the AIIMS to see that no one involved in the Institution shows any kind of deviancy by taking recourse to strikes, protests or demonstrations and he who engages himself in such activity would be liable for disciplinary proceeding and also for the contempt of this court."

The AIIMS office memorandum, per the PTI report, stated, "The said 'CODE OF CONDUCT' are once again being notified for information of and adherence by the resident doctors of the Institute, irrespective of their grade and cadre and also the various Unions/Associations representing them in order to maintain peace and harmony on the campus and the smooth functioning of the institute."

Reportedly, the code of conduct, cited in the memorandum to protesting doctors said that no staffer or faculty member will cease academic activities or disrupt work for any reason and that there should be no use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstrations within the campus.

Per the PTI report, the memorandum cited the order which stated that no gate meetings or protest meetings or any kind can be held within the radius of 500 meters from the boundary of the institute. The statement clarified that Trade Union activities will take place outside of school and should not interfere with official duties.

While referring to the Supreme Court judgement, the memorandum to doctors protesting over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case said that the apex court had upheld "right to life enshrined in the article 21 of the Constitution of India, would include the right against denial of treatment or even from being prevented for availing the services of any doctor or any other member of the staff from attending to patients and rendering medical assistance to them".

"Keeping in view the above, there should be no activity in the nature of strike, dharma or demonstration or gherao at, or in, or around the AIIMS at all," the memorandum said.

The body of the trainee doctor was discovered on Friday morning at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, and a civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the case.

