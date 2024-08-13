Breaking News

Updated on: 13 August,2024 12:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts after the body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, sparking widespread outrage and protests

Kangana Ranaut Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case. The body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, sparking widespread outrage and protests.


The BJP MP took to Instagram and wrote, "Murder of a trainee woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is horrible and horrific. The semi-nude body of the woman post-graduate trainee doctor was found inside the seminar hall on Friday morning. She was brutally murdered, and her body bore multiple injury marks. The preliminary autopsy report indicated sexual abuse before her murder. I hope the case is transferred to CBI for complete inquiry and the assaulter is punished harshly.”




Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she had asked the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible adding that if the police are unable to solve it, then the case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The day I got to know about the incident from the Kolkata Police Commissioner, I told him that it is a sad incident and immediate action should be taken and a fast-track court should also be set up immediately...There were nurses and security, but I am still unable to understand how this incident took place. Police have informed me that there was someone inside (Hospital). The Principal of RG Kar Hospital has resigned...Police, Dog Squad, Forensic department, and other teams are on the job. Investigation has been started to arrest the accused and police are trying to arrest him as early as possible. If the Police are unable to solve this case by Sunday, then we will not keep this case in our hands, we will hand it over to CBI," she said.

Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen in 'Emergency', which is all set to release on September 6. A project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

(With inputs from ANI)

