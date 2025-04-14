As per reports, Janardhan had been suffering from age-related health complications for quite a while. As his health deteriorated, the actor's family admitted him to Manipal Hospital

Veteran Kannada film and television actor Bank Janardhan passed away at the age of 75. The veteran star took his last breath on the late night of April 13 at a private hospital in Bengaluru. As per reports, Janardhan had been suffering from age-related health complications for quite a while. As his health deteriorated, the actor's family admitted him to Manipal Hospital, where he succumbed to his health issues.

Bank Janardhan has been one of the most renowned names in the Kannada film industry. The actor, with his impeccable comic timing and strong acting talent, worked in more than 500 films. His filmography included him playing mostly fatherly roles and comical characters that audiences loved.

It was in September 2023 when Janardhan suffered a heart attack, but he recovered with good medical treatment. However, over the past few months, his health had been constantly declining due to age-related ailments. Janardhan remained an iconic figure in Sandalwood (the Kannada film industry) and continues to be remembered for his contributions.

This news came in when the South industry was already mourning the demise of veteran Tamil and Malayalam actor Ravikumar Menon, who passed away earlier this month. The actor, known for his contributions to both the television and film industries, was admitted to a hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last. The heartbreaking news of the actor’s demise was confirmed by his son.

Ravikumar contributed to over 100 Malayalam movies, along with many Tamil films and a handful of television serials. Following his debut with Indhulekha in 1967, Ravi rose to prominence by playing lead and villainous roles in the 1970s and 1980s. While he appeared in movies like Ullaasayaathra (1975), Neelasaari (1976), and Ayalkkaari (1976), it was M. Krishnan Nair’s Amma (1976) that earned him heavy praise.

This month has been equally tough for Bollywood as we lost the gem and superstar Manoj Kumar. Actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87. He breathed his last at 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, after battling a long illness. After his demise, his son issued a statement.