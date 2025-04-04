Manoj Kumar's son issues statement after his death, cremation to be held tomorrow

After Manoj Kumar's demise, his son Kunal Goswami issued a statement to the media. The funeral procession will leave from his Mumbai residence on Saturday

Manoj Kumar

Actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87. He breathed his last at 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, after battling a long illness. After his demise, his son issued a statement.

Manoj Kumar's son issues statement

Speaking to ANI, his son, Kunal Goswami, shared the news and said, "Namaskar Ji, I am Kunal Goswami. Unfortunately, my father Manoj Kumar has passed away today at around 3:30 am in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. He was unwell for a long time, but he has overcome everything with great intensity. It is God's grace that he passed away peacefully. He will be cremated tomorrow morning. Thank you to all of you."

Goswami also said that his father's health was in the decline for sometime. He would have turned 88 in two months.

"He was very happy, though a little unwell due to his age," he said, adding, "His cremation will take place tomorrow (Saturday, April 5, 2025)."

The actor's cousin, Manish R Goswami, also expressed his sorrow and said, "This is sad news for the entire country. The era of making movies on patriotism has ended today. This is the end of an era of a true Indian and true patriotism."

Manoj Kumar’s funeral procession will leave his residence tomorrow at 11 a.m. His last rites will be performed at Pavan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle (West) in Mumbai.

About Manoj Kumar

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Manoj Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. He was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed. His portrayal of nationalistic characters made him a household name, and he is remembered as a symbol of Indian pride.

In addition to acting, Kumar made significant contributions as a director and producer. His directorial debut Upkar (1967) won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.

Other successful films directed by him include Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), both of which were major successes, both critically and commercially.

After retiring from films, Kumar also ventured into politics. In the lead-up to the 2004 general elections, he formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.