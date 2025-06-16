Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bobby Deol pens a touching note to Dharmendra for Fathers Day read here

Bobby Deol pens a touching note to Dharmendra for Father's Day, read here

Updated on: 16 June,2025 11:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

'The man I am is a reflection of you,' wrote Bobby Deol in a touching Father’s Day tribute to Dharmendra, sharing a candid photo with his dad on Instagram

Bobby Deol pens a touching note to Dharmendra for Father's Day, read here

Picture Courtesy/Bobby Deol's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Bobby Deol pens a touching note to Dharmendra for Father's Day, read here
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is celebrating Father's Day with a heartwarming message to his father, veteran actor Dharmendra. On Sunday, Bobby took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with his father.

While Bobby can be seen dressed casually, and as per the comfort of their home, the veteran actor opted for a bit of a formal approach in his dressing.


Bobby wrote in the caption, “The man I am, the love I give and the strength I hold are all a reflection of you. Happy Father’s Day! Love you Papa”.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Earlier, in the day, Bobby’s elder brother, actor Sunny Deol also shared a heartfelt message for his father acknowledging the profound impact he has had on his life. The ‘Gadar’ actor credited his father’s strength, love, and guidance for shaping him into the man he is today. He also expressed pride in walking in his footsteps and calling himself fortunate to be his son.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared images with his loving dad and captioned it, “Happy Father’s Day, Papa Your strength, your love, and your endless guidance have shaped the man I am today. Proud to be your son — always walking in your footsteps. Love you forever. #FathersDay”.

In the first image, Sunny and Dharmendra can be seen sitting together and smiling while looking at the camera. In the next black and white shot, the 'Sholay' actor is seen lovingly holding his young son.

Notably, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol also shared a heartwarming message for his dad. He posted a picture featuring himself and his brother Rajveer Deol posing with their father, Sunny Deol, during a snowy vacation amidst a stunning backdrop. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Kajol, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, Aparshakti Khurana, Aayush Sharma, and many others shared heartfelt messages remembering the strength, guidance, and love they received from their fathers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

bobby deol dharmendra Father`s Day 2025 bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK