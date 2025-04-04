After Manoj Kumar's death, tributes started to pour in on social media. From politicians to film personalities, celebrated individuals took to social media to celebrate the contributions of the late actor to India's art and cinema scene with his patriotic films

Manoj Kumar

The Indian film industry lost one of its most iconic figures as legendary actor, director, and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87. The actor, affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his portrayal of patriotic characters, breathed his last at 4:03 AM on April 4, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Soon after his demise, tributes started to pour in on social media. From politicians to film personalities, celebrated individuals took to social media to celebrate the contributions of the late actor to India's art and cinema scene with his patriotic films.

PM Modi mourns demise of Manoj Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a heartfelt note along with some treasured memories of his meet with the veteran star. 'Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will… pic.twitter.com/f8pYqOxol3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

Film personalities pour in tribute

Actor Akshay Kumar credited the late actor for teaching him to love the country. " I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sr8U4Wkqgq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 4, 2025

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared adorable pictures of himself posing with the veteran actor and wrote, "I am saddened by the passing of the legendary actor & filmmaker, Manoj Kumar Sir, I had the privilege of interacting with him at many occasions , and he was truly an icon of Indian cinema. His storytelling & song picturizations in his films inspired national pride and will resonate for generations. 🙏My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti"

I am saddened by the passing of the legendary actor & filmmaker, Manoj Kumar Sir, I had the privilege of interacting with him at many occasions , and he was truly an icon of Indian cinema. His storytelling & song picturizations in his films inspired national pride and will… pic.twitter.com/dZCyDFfIQh — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 4, 2025

About Manoj Kumar

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar made his mark in Hindi cinema starting in the late 1950s. However, it was during the 1960s and 1970s that he rose to prominence as one of Bollywood's most celebrated stars.

His portrayal of patriotic characters in films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed earned him the nickname "Bharat Kumar" and established him as a national icon.

In addition to his acting prowess, Kumar also excelled as a director and producer. His directorial debut, Upkar (1967), won him the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. His other major directorial works, including Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), were both critical and commercial successes.