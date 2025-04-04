Sources say Akshay Kumar and Tabu to shoot Bhooth Bangla’s climax in Hyderabad from mid-April; horror comedy about black magic to be wrapped up in May

Akshay Kumar reportedly plays a magician in the film

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar and Tabu to film Bhooth Bangla climax in Hyderabad this month x 00:00

Don’t be surprised if you spot Akshay Kumar chanting mantras and casting spells in Hyderabad soon. Come April 17, the superstar and Tabu will kick off the climax of their horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla, in the southern city. Sources tell us that director Priyadarshan has charted out a month-long schedule, during which he will film important sequences, with the thrust obviously on the climax. After the schedule is wrapped up by mid-May, Bhooth Bangla will be nearly complete.

Tabu

That’s quick progress for the horror comedy that went on floors only this January in Rajasthan. After commencing work at the Chomu Palace in Jaipur, the cast—including Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Mithila Palkar—went on to shoot in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Now, Priyadarshan is ready to call action on the most crucial leg.

Priyadarshan

A source reveals, “A huge set of a palace has been designed by art director Sabu Cyril at Ramoji Studios for this portion. The principal cast will be part of the sequence that will see Kumar’s magician bust myths about black magic. Though tackling a serious subject, it will be an entertaining sequence, just like the director managed with his psychological thriller, Bhool Bhulaiyaa [2007]. After this stint is wrapped up, the unit along with leads Akshay, Tabu and Wamiqa will head to London for the final leg, in which they will film a song and some talkie portions.” As the film is high on VFX, Priyadarshan wants to wrap up principal photography by May and give the post-production team ample time before its April 2026 release.



A still from The Bhootnii

Bhooth Bangla is highly anticipated as it marks Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 15 years. The movie, backed by Ektaa R Kapoor, blends fantasy, horror and humour to explore the subject of black magic. The source adds, “With Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Priyadarshan not only tackled the myth of spirits, but also shed light on a mental health issue. This time, he will examine black magic, a practice that many in India believe in. The script refers to some of the oldest Vedas, while making its case against witchcraft, curses and sorcery.”

