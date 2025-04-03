Recent updates suggest that Priyadarshan has started shooting for Hera Pheri 3, and he has already shot the first scene of the film, starring the original cast

Hera Pheri 3 stars the OG cast reprising their iconic roles

With the mere announcement of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty coming together for another film in the Hera Pheri franchise, fans were elated, and since then, they have been waiting for an update on the film. Now, recent updates suggest that Priyadarshan has started shooting for Hera Pheri 3, and he has already shot the first scene of the film, starring the original cast—actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

While the buzz has it that Priyadarshan will start writing the script next year, a source close to the development told HT that he has already shot the first scene. The source quoted, “Yes, it’s true. The first scene was indeed shot today with Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh, who will be bringing back the memories of their iconic roles.”

Priyadarshan on making Hera Pheri 3

Earlier, while talking about the challenges, Priyadarshan shared, "It is going to be very challenging to make the third part because there will be too many expectations. The characters have gotten older, and accordingly, people should believe… these are important things. I am taking it as a challenge. Let’s see how it works.”

More about Hera Pheri 3

With the Hera Pheri film, Priyadarshan will be making a sequel for the first time in his filmmaking career. However, before him, it was Farhad Samji who was supposed to direct the film, and the internet was buzzing with rumors of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar.

These reports caught fire when Paresh Rawal confirmed Kartik’s involvement in the film. But with Priyadarshan coming on board, Paresh Rawal has clarified his remark on Kartik and shared that, earlier, with Farhad directing the movie, it was a different story. However, even then, Kartik was never supposed to replace Akshay—he was supposed to join the film as a whole new character.

After Akshay Kumar wished Priyadarshan with a sweet post, the latter reacted to it with a grand announcement. While responding to Akshay, Priyadarshan wrote, “Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay. In return, I would like to give you a gift. I am willing to do Hera Pheri 3—are you ready, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal?"