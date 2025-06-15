Horoscope today, June 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 16.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Positive karmas of the past bring results. An investment brings good returns. Some consider a compromise if involved in a court case (consider opting for arbitration).

Cosmic tip: Keep actions restrained and within limits.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Do make a phone call to follow-up on what was discussed a few days ago. Leaving office early is something quite rare and welcome.

Cosmic tip: Move out of the comfort zone for progress.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Walking away from a situation is considered as a solution, but have another conversation to discuss issues once more. Cut down on coffee/ tea.

Cosmic tip: Keep long term goals in mind when investing.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Family property under litigation can be resolved within the family, provided everyone is willing to compromise just a little. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Do whatever is necessary to create some space for yourself.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A new relationship has endless possibilities, but take it slowly. This karmic cycle favours selling property. Looking forward to silent periods feels so good.

Cosmic tip: Remember you are a 100% answerable to yourself.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A karmic cycle for travel begins now. Be diplomatic, sharing information on a need to know basis.

Cosmic tip: Remember, life moves on whether happy, sad, extra busy or just enjoying a lazy day.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Some sign a really excellent and renewable contract. Today is not good for making investments or any major decision.

Cosmic tip: Spend time alone if generally irritated by people and their mind games.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Jot down all that needs to be completed today, even the most insignificant or mundane chore. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgmental towards people not able to cope with changed circumstances.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Being involved in a barrage of newer networking ideas brings results, whether drawing in more business or seeking employment.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto a resolution.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Karma begins an upward moving karmic cycle when plans fall into place. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Share information in an empathic manner, making sure you don’t give the impression of being self-righteous.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Do drink enough water and keep blood pressure under control.

Cosmic tip: Mentally and physically leave behind a friend who tries manipulation tactics on people (you don’t want to deal with this any more).

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Reaping what you sow is a karmic truth whether you believe in it or not. Resolve a relationship issue.

Cosmic tip: Bring in changes gradually as most people are wary of any sudden alterations.