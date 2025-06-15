Breaking News
Updated on: 16 June,2025 03:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Horoscope today, June 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 16.

Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Positive karmas of the past bring results. An investment brings good returns. Some consider a compromise if involved in a court case (consider opting for arbitration).
Cosmic tip: Keep actions restrained and within limits.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Do make a phone call to follow-up on what was discussed a few days ago. Leaving office early is something quite rare and welcome.
Cosmic tip: Move out of the comfort zone for progress.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Walking away from a situation is considered as a solution, but have another conversation to discuss issues once more. Cut down on coffee/ tea.
Cosmic tip: Keep long term goals in mind when investing.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Family property under litigation can be resolved within the family, provided everyone is willing to compromise just a little. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Do whatever is necessary to create some space for yourself.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A new relationship has endless possibilities, but take it slowly. This karmic cycle favours selling property. Looking forward to silent periods feels so good.
Cosmic tip: Remember you are a 100% answerable to yourself.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A karmic cycle for travel begins now. Be diplomatic, sharing information on a need to know basis. 
Cosmic tip: Remember, life moves on whether happy, sad, extra busy or just enjoying a lazy day.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Some sign a really excellent and renewable contract. Today is not good for making investments or any major decision. 
Cosmic tip: Spend time alone if generally irritated by people and their mind games.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Jot down all that needs to be completed today, even the most insignificant or mundane chore. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgmental towards people not able to cope with changed circumstances.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Being involved in a barrage of newer networking ideas brings results, whether drawing in more business or seeking employment. 
Cosmic tip: Hold onto a resolution.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Karma begins an upward moving karmic cycle when plans fall into place. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Share information in an empathic manner, making sure you don’t give the impression of being self-righteous. 

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Do drink enough water and keep blood pressure under control. 
Cosmic tip: Mentally and physically leave behind a friend who tries manipulation tactics on people (you don’t want to deal with this any more).

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Reaping what you sow is a karmic truth whether you believe in it or not. Resolve a relationship issue.
Cosmic tip: Bring in changes gradually as most people are wary of any sudden alterations.

