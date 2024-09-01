Mammootty took to Facebook and penned a comprehensive post stating that no ‘power groups’ exist and everyone should let courts decide the punishments instead of creating a divide

Veteran Malayalam actor and film producer Mammootty has finally reacted to the findings and uproar over the Justice Hema Committee report that levelled sexual misconduct allegations against his peers from the entertainment industry. The three-time National Award-winning star took to Facebook and penned a comprehensive post stating that no ‘power groups’ exist and everyone should let courts decide the punishments instead of creating a divide.

Mammootty reacts to Justice Hema Committee report

The translated post by Mammootty read, “The developments currently being faced by the Malayalam film industry are the basis for this post. It is the protocol of the organization that the actors' association and its leadership should first respond to such matters. It is because I believe that opinions should be expressed only after such official responses that I have waited this long. Cinema is a reflection of society. All the good and bad aspects of society are present in cinema as well. The film industry is something that society closely observes. Therefore, every little and big issue that happens in this field becomes a topic of major discussion. Those working in the film industry must remain vigilant and careful to ensure that nothing undesirable occurs.”

He continued, “The Justice Hema Committee was formed by the government to study the film industry, prepare a report, suggest solutions, and recommend actions in light of certain incidents that should never have occurred. The suggestions and solutions outlined in that report are wholeheartedly welcomed and supported. This is the time when all the associations in the film industry, without any division, should join hands to implement those suggestions.”

Mammootty asserts ‘power groups’ don’t exist in the film industry

“The police investigation into the complaints that have now arisen is progressing strongly. The full report of the Justice Hema Committee is also before the court. Let the police conduct their investigation with integrity, and let the courts decide the punishments. There is no "power group" in cinema, and the film industry is not a place where such a thing can exist. It is urged that the practical recommendations of the Justice Hema Committee report be implemented, and if there are legal obstacles, necessary legislation should be enacted. Ultimately, cinema must endure,” he added.

About the Justice Hema Committee report

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contained shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals. The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, noted that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry. The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinrayi Vijayan government in December 2019 and made public only this month.