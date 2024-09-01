Malayalam actor Jayasurya, who is currently in New York and was said to be avoiding arrest, broke his silence on sexual harassment allegations and issued a statement on Instagram

Jayasurya Pic/Instagram

Two FIRs have been registered against Malayalam actor Jayasurya following the sexual harassment complaint of Sonia Malhar and Minu Muneer. The incidents have come to light following the findings of the Justice Hema Committee Report that rocked the South film industry. Jayasurya, who is currently in New York was said to be avoiding arrest. The actor broke his silence on the matter and issued a statement on Instagram.

Jayasura’s statement after sexual harassment allegations

The actor wrote, “To all of you who have wished me on my birthday today, to all of you who are extending your support and standing by me, thank you. Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me. Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family, and everyone who has held me close.”

“I have decided to move forward with this legally. My legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings regarding this case. False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realizes that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself. A lie always travels faster than the truth but I believe truth will prevail. I will be back as soon as I finish my work here. All the legal proceedings to prove my innocence will continue. I have complete faith in our judicial system. Thank you to those who contributed to making this birthday the most painful one. Let those who have not sinned throw stones; but only at those who have sinned,” he added.

Kerala Police registers FIRs against Jayasurya

Kerala Police informed ANI, "Second FIR registered against actor Jayasurya under 354, 354A(A1)(I) 354D IPC. The case was registered after the complainant's statement was recorded. FIR has been registered in Thiruvananthapuram and will be transferred to Thodupuzha Police Station."

Section 354 deals with intent to outrage modesty.

After the Hema Committee report came out, a section of women from the Malayalam film industry came forward with charges of sexual harassment. Actors Minu Muneer and Sonia Malhar alleged shocking incidents of mistreatment and exploitation during the initial years of their careers at the hands of Jayasurya.

About the Justice Hema Committee report

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contained shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, noted that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry. The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinrayi Vijayan government in December 2019 and made public only this month.

(With inputs from ANI)