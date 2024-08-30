Malayalam actor Jayasurya has been booked in two cases of sexual assault following the Hema Committee report that detailed the

Kerala police have registered a second sexual assault case against Malayalam film actor Jayasurya within a span of 48 hours, following a fresh complaint from a woman actor alleging sexual misconduct, in addition to the existing case registered against him on August 28. Police said the new FIR under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Jayasurya was registered at the Karamana police station here on Thursday.

Section 354 C of the IPC, which deals with voyeurism, has also been invoked against the actor based on the complaint by the female actor, police said.

The woman, in a complaint, alleged that he molested her at a movie set near Thodupuzha during 2012-2013. The cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram confirmed on Thursday that a case under the same section was registered against Jayasurya in another case.

Jayasurya stays in New York fearing arrest:

According to a report by Malayalam news channel Twenty24, Jayasurya is currently in New York and plans to stay in the American city. As he has been booked in a non-bailable offence he is fearing arrest once he lands back in Kerala. According to reports, the actor may get arrested as soon as he comes back to Kerala even before he can make an appeal in the court due to the charges pressed against him. The reports also claim that the actor plans on travelling to Dubai after staying in New York for a few days.

Aftermath of the Hema Committee Report:

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry. Amidst allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them. Subsequently, more complaints surfaced.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against many high profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

A rape case was registered on Wednesday night against prominent Malayalam actor and ruling CPI(M) MLA Mukesh following a female actor's allegation that he sexually assaulted her years ago.

On August 28, Thiruvananthapuram Museum police had booked actor Siddique for allegedly raping an actress in a hotel eight years ago. The first case, under IPC Section 354 was against director Ranjith on a complaint by a female actor from West Bengal regarding an incident which occurred in 2009.

Following the allegation by the actor, Ranjith had resigned from his post as chairman of the state-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Siddique had also resigned as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the allegations against him.

(with inputs from PTI)