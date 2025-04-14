Now, after their son has returned from the hospital safe and sound, Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva has donated her hair at Tirumala

It was recently when the video of Pawan Kalyan returning to Hyderabad with his wife and son Mark, who suffered a burn injury after a fire at his school in Singapore, went viral. Now, after their son has returned from the hospital safe and sound, Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva has donated her hair at Tirumala. Several pictures of Anna Lezhneva tonsuring her head have gone viral on social media.

Anna thanked the Almighty and went to Tirumala to seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings. There, she donated her hair, and even the handle of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party also shared the pictures, mentioning that Anna has donated her hair in the temple. Donating hair is a common thing at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala; many devotees do it as a promise they have made to the god. It’s their way of saying thank you for the blessings they received.

The pictures and videos that have circulated online show Pawan Kalyan doing his dad duties right, as he was seen carrying his son in his arms. Dressed in his usual simple style, Pawan looked calm as he was relieved that his son is okay after suffering the burn injury. Kalyan was accompanied by his wife, Anna Lezhneva, and daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova. Check out the video of them exiting the Hyderabad airport.

Earlier, superstar and Pawan Kalyans brother Chiranjeevi gave a health update about Mark Shankars condition. In Telugu, Chiranjeevi shared a message, which can be roughly translated to: “Our baby Mark Shankar has come home. But he still needs to recover.”

Pawan Kalyan’s son gets injured in Singapore

According to the Jana Sena Party, headed by Pawan Kalyan, seven-year-old Mark Shankar suffered burns on his hands and legs in the incident. He also faced complications from smoke inhalation. Reports claimed that the fire was put out within 30 minutes by rescue personnel who arrived on the scene. A total of 19 people were reportedly injured, including 15 students, all of whom were taken to the hospital for treatment.

About Pawan Kalyan

He is one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry and is the younger brother of superstar Chiranjeevi. He is also active in state politics and is the head of the Jana Sena Party. He won the assembly elections last year and was announced as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.