Pawan Kalyan with his son

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has returned to Hyderabad along with his son Mark, who has suffered a burn injury after a fire broke out at his school in Singapore. The pictures and videos that have circulated online show Pawan Kalyan doing his dad duties right, as he was seen carrying his son in his arms.

Dressed in his usual simple style, Pawan looked calm as he was relieved that his son is okay after suffering the burn injury. Kalyan was accompanied by his wife, Anna Lezhneva, and daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova. Check out the video of them exiting the Hyderabad airport.

Earlier, superstar and Pawan Kalyan's brother Chiranjeevi gave a health update about Mark Shankar's condition. In Telugu, Chiranjeevi shared a message, which can be roughly translated to: “Our baby Mark Shankar has come home. But he still needs to recover.”

Pawan Kalyan’s son gets injured in Singapore

According to the Jana Sena Party, headed by Pawan Kalyan, seven-year-old Mark Shankar suffered burns on his hands and legs in the incident. He also faced complications from smoke inhalation. Reports claimed that the fire was put out within 30 minutes by rescue personnel who arrived on the scene. A total of 19 people were reportedly injured, including 15 students, all of whom were taken to the hospital for treatment.

About Pawan Kalyan

He is one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry and is the younger brother of superstar Chiranjeevi. He is also active in state politics and is the head of the Jana Sena Party. He won the assembly elections last year and was announced as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan joined active politics in 2014 when he announced his own political party named Jana Sena Party. However, he was criticised for being a part-time politician. To this, Pawan said he is willing to quit films and focus on party work.

On the personal front, Pawan has four kids, and Mark is his youngest, whom he welcomed with his third wife, Anna Lezhneva, in 2017. He also has a daughter named Polena with Anna. The actor-politician has a son, Akira, and a daughter, Aadhya, from his second wife, Renu Desai, whom he divorced in 2012.