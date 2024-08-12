Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' will be released in theatres in a month. The trailer of the film will be launched this week on August 14. But there is a special dress code for the event

Emergency poster

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’ is gearing up for the release of her next film, titled 'Emergency. The trailer of the much-awaited trailer will be launched on 14th August, 2024. The political drama, which explores a significant and controversial period in Indian democracy, is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 6, 2024.

Backed by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, 'Emergency' is a mega-budget depiction of the controversial leader and the first woman Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi.

Sharing an intriguing poster featuring the star-studded cast of Emergency, Kangana announced the trailer release date with the caption, “Witness the Darkest Times of Democratic Indian History & the lust For Power that almost burned down the Nation! #KanganaRanaut’s #EmergencyTrailer out on 14th August. The Explosive Saga of The Darkest Chapter of Indian Democracy #Emergency Unfolds In cinemas worldwide on 6th September. “

The trailer will be unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on Wednesday. For the event, the makers have opted for a special dress code. All attendees have been requested to wear black for the event. This could probably be because the emergency period in India is known to be a dark period in India's history. The emergency was announced in the 1970s during Indira Gandhi's term as Prime Minister of the country

Speaking about the film in a recent interview, the actress expressed her advocacy for women and her vision for the film. Kangana Ranaut said, “As I have always said, whether it’s Indira Gandhi or any other woman, I have a lot of empathy for women. I cannot fake this and I also have respect for women in my heart, so I have done a lot of work for them. I have made a film based on the entire life of Indira Gandhi, and when you are an artist, everything serves as inspiration. Keeping those sentiments in mind, I made that film. So, when it comes out, I think everyone will like it. They should watch it as an entertainment film.”

She further added, “The incidents that occurred with our constitution, the reasons behind those incidents, the focus should be on those reasons so that in the future, there is no tampering with our constitution. A leader’s credibility, deeply hidden security, insecurity, strength, or weakness, are all factors to be considered so that in the future, there is no interference with our constitution. That’s why I made this film.”

‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.

The film will be released in theatres on September 6.