BJP MP Kangana Ranaut attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday for 'endorsing' Hindenburg report and its allegations on the chairperson of market regulator SEBI.

Kangana Ranaut, in a post on X, wrote, "Rahul Gandhi is the most dangerous man, he is bitter, poisonous and destructive, his agenda is that if he can't be the Prime Minister, then he might as well destroy this nation." File pic

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday for "endorsing" Hindenburg report and its allegations on Madhabi Buch, the chairperson of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).



In a post on X, Ranaut accused Gandhi of attempting "everything to destabilise the nation's security and economy" and called the Congress MP the "most dangerous man".



"Rahul Gandhi is the most dangerous man, he is bitter, poisonous and destructive, his agenda is that if he can't be the Prime Minister, then he might as well destroy this nation," she mentioned in her post.

Rahul Gandhi is the most dangerous man, he is bitter, poisonous and destructive, his agenda is that if he can't be the Prime Minister then he might as well destroy this nation.

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 12, 2024



The actor-turned-politician also claimed that the Hindenburg report "targeting" India's stock market which Gandhi was "endorsing" turned out to be a damp squib." She added that he is trying everything to destabilise this nation's security and economy.



"Gandhi get ready to sit in the opposition all your life and the way you suffer. Get ready to suffer the glory, the growth and the nationalism of the people of this nation. They will never make you their leader. You are a disgrace," Ranaut tweeted.



On August 10, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research alleged that market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money syphoning scandal.



Gandhi said that there was significant risk in the Indian stock market after SEBI's "integrity" was "gravely compromised" by the allegations against its chairperson.

He also questioned why Buch has not yet resigned and demanded an answer from the government.



"It is my duty as Leader of the Opposition to bring to your notice that there is a significant risk in the Indian stock market because the institutions that govern the stock market are compromised. A very serious allegation against the Adani Group was illegal share ownership and price manipulation using offshore funds," he said in a video message.



In the August 10 report, Hindenburg alleged, "We had previously noted Adani's total confidence in continuing to operate without the risk of serious regulatory intervention, suggesting that this may be explained through Adani's relationship with SEBI Chairperson, Madhabi Buch."



However, Buch and her husband, through a press release, rejected the allegations of Hindenburg as "baseless and malicious" and said this was done for their "character assassination."

(With ANI inputs)