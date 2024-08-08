Kangana, while taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the caste census in Parliament had recently allegedly shared a morphed fake photo of Rahul Gandhi on social media

Kangana Ranaut. File Pic/X

Listen to this article Defamation notice to Kangana Ranaut for sharing Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo x 00:00

Bollywood actor and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut seems to have landed herself in an another legal controversy for allegedly sharing Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo on social media.

According to the news reports, Kangana has been reportedly slapped with a Rs 40 crore defamation notice for sharing a morphed picture of Rahul Gandhi.

Kangana, while taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the caste census in Parliament had recently allegedly shared a morphed fake photo of Rahul Gandhi on social media.

In the picture the Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition can be seen wearing a skull cap, having a cross around his neck and turmeric and vermillion tilak on his forehead.

"Jaati jivi jise bina jaati pooche jaati ganana karani hai (One who wishes to hold a caste census without asking anyone's caste)," the actress had reportedly written along with the photo.

As per the news reports, senior Supreme Court lawyer Narendra Mishra has decided to take legal action against Kangana Ranaut for sharing Rahul Gandhi's mrphed picture.

Narendra Mishra has stated that it was illegal to share such a picture under the IT Act. He has also stated that he has filed a Rs 40 crore defamation case against the actress and sought compensation for tarnishing Rahul Gandhi's image though the picture shared on the internet.

It's not right time to play politics: Jagat Singh Negi slams Kangana Ranaut

Meanwhile, Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Wednesday said that it was not the right time to play politics and BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut should speak with responsibility, according to the PTI.

Negi's remarks came after Ranaut accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of doing "nothing" to help the flood victims.

"It is not the right time to play politics," he said, adding Kangana earlier used to make foolish statements but now after being elected as an MP, she should talk with responsibility at least.

Talking to PTI, Negi said that such a such a statement demoralizes the people engaged in the rescue operations who are risking their lives.

Claiming that some officials and the BJP workers told Ranaut that there is a red alert and she should not come, he said she is now visiting after the weather is fine and pointing fingers on those who have been at the spot since day one.

Referring to Rs 1,800 crore, Negi said Kangana is unaware and asked her to tell under which heads this amount was given, the PTI had earlier reported.