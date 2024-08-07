Kher took to his Instagram handle to mark this day on August 5 with some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets

Picture Courtesy/Anupam Kher's Instagram account

Listen to this article 30 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Anupam Kher shares throwback pics with Salman, Madhuri x 00:00

It's been 30 years since the release of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene, and this timeless film remains incredibly popular. Veteran actor Anupam Kher reminisced about the memories associated with the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kher took to his Instagram handle to mark this day on August 5 with some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

One of the photos features all the star cast with Anupam in the middle.

The next image shows Kher with director Sooraj and co-stars Madhuri, Renuka Shahane, and Alok Nath.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "30 Years of #HUMAAPKEHAINKoUN !!!"

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "One of favourite movie."

Another user commented, "All time favorite."

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' also stars Anupam Kher, the late Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, and Renuka Shahane among many others.

The film celebrates Indian wedding traditions by relating the story of a married couple and the relationship between their families. It is a story about sacrificing one's love for one's family. Madhuri, who played the role of Nisha, was romantically paired opposite Salman's character Prem in the film. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

With a length of almost three and a half hours, the film had a whopping 14 songs, all of which went on to become evergreen classics.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has kickstarted the shoot of the highly anticipated movie 'The India House', marking it his 542nd film.

Kher is also gearing up for the film 'Tanvi The Great'. 'A Wednesday' actor announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday.

Apart from this, Kher has 'The Signature', 'Emergency', 'Vijay 69', and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever