Mohammad Kaif, Tilak Varma (Pic: PTI/iplt20/BCCI)

Former India cricketer and current commentator Mohammad Kaif took a strong stance against the increasing use of the 'retired out' tactic in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Two high-profile instances have already surfaced this year, drawing widespread attention and mixed reactions.

The first case occurred during Match 16, when Mumbai Indians made the surprise call to retire Tilak Varma. Despite being unbeaten on 25 off 23 deliveries, Varma was withdrawn with MI needing 24 runs off the final seven balls against Lucknow Super Giants. The decision raised eyebrows and ultimately did not pay off, as MI failed to cross the line.

More recently, Chennai Super Kings chose to retire a well-set Devon Conway in their match against Punjab Kings. Conway had compiled a solid 69 off 49 balls, but with 49 runs required from the last 13 deliveries, CSK opted for a new batter in an attempt to increase the scoring rate. Much like MI, the move failed to change the game's course, and CSK ended up on the losing side.

Weighing in on the trend, Kaif shared his concerns on social media, suggesting that teams are resorting to this unconventional tactic more out of desperation than strategy, citing the example of Rahul Tewatia's famous innings for the Royals against PBKS in IPL 2020, when Tewatia turned his slow start around dramatically to win the match for his team.

“Teams using retired out option more out of frustration. it is a tactic that rarely works as there are very few batters who can hit a 6 on first ball they face. Most times it is the struggling batsman on crease who has a better chance of winning the game. Remember Tewatia, he hit 5 sixes in 5 balls after he has made 8 runs of 19 balls,” he wrote on his X account.

So far, only five players have been retired out in IPL history. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pioneer, doing so for Rajasthan Royals in 2022 against LSG. Since then, Atharva Taide (PBKS, 2023), Sai Sudharsan (GT, 2023), Tilak Varma (MI, 2025), and Devon Conway (CSK, 2025) have followed suit. Interestingly, the tactic has yielded wins only twice, for Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.