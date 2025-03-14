The video features several prominent players, including Devon Conway, who brought an extra element of surprise by donning a Sikh appearance for the occasion

Photo: Screengrab/X

Listen to this article Conway busts a bhangra move, Phillips rocks new look as Holi gets a Kiwi twist: WATCH x 00:00

India celebrated Holi on Friday, marking the vibrant festival of colours that ushers in the arrival of spring. Known for its joyous spirit, Holi is a time for revelry, unity, and celebrating togetherness. Like every year, the festival holds extra significance for national as well as overseas cricketers, as many players are currently in India, preparing for the eagerly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL).

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 edition of the IPL is set to commence on March 22 with a thrilling opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. As the countdown to the season begins, teams are diving into their pre-season preparations with players sweating it out in the nets, fine-tuning their skills in anticipation of what promises to be another high-octane IPL campaign.

In the spirit of Holi, a heartwarming video released by Sony Sports has showcased New Zealand and England cricketers wishing fans a joyous Holi. The video features several prominent players, including Devon Conway, who brought an extra element of surprise by donning a Sikh appearance for the occasion. Conway not only embraced the festive look but also took part in the lively Bhangra dance, which was complemented by Ish Sodhi's energetic moves to the beats of the traditional Dhol.

Wishes from far and wide…that’s just the charm of the festival of colours! 🕺🎨#SonySportsNetwork #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/d6m98WcHbz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 14, 2025

The video also featured other notable cricketers such as Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, and England's Harry Brook. Fans were further delighted by the surprise appearance of England pacer Mark Wood, adding an extra dose of excitement to the festive message. The heartfelt wishes and fun-filled moments shared by these players have brought a unique touch to the celebrations.

While not all cricketers have joined their respective IPL franchises yet, many are gearing up for the tournament. New Zealand's squad is currently on a T20I tour of Pakistan, and thus, players like Conway, Santner, and others are still involved in international duties. However, most of the Kiwi players who will be participating in the IPL are expected to join their teams in the coming days.

As for the English contingent, they are preparing for their own IPL participation. However, one of the key talking points has been Harry Brook, who recently faced criticism for withdrawing from the IPL due to personal reasons. Reports suggest that his decision could lead to a two-year ban, sparking further controversy around his participation in the prestigious tournament.