If the Kiwis win the match against the "Bengal Tigers", they will then join Team India for the qualification round of the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025. Premier batsmen Devon Conway and Kane Williamson will be in focus during the run chase in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Pic: X/@ICC)

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025, BAN vs NZ: Bangladesh puts a target of 237 runs against New Zealand x 00:00

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand, batting first Bangladesh posted a total of 236 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto played a knock of 77 runs off 11 deliveries. His knock was laced with 9 fours. Riding on the skipper's knock, Bangladesh brought their "A-game" against the "White Ferns."

Apart from Shanto, Jaker Ali scored 45 runs in 55 balls including 3 fours and 1 six. Opener Tanzid Hasan faced 24 balls and scored as many runs which saw him hit 1 four and 2 sixes. Rishad Hossain was another player who registered a twenty-plus score. Having played 25 balls, he smashed 26 runs 2 fours and 1 six.

Also Read: Former players criticize Pakistan for India loss

Michael Bracewell was the star bowler for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh. Having completed his quota of 10 overs, he conceded 26 runs and claimed four wickets. Will O'Rourke shouldered Bracewell in the innings. O'Rourke too snapped two wickets for two wickets for 48 runs. Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson registered one wicket each, to their names. Famed bowlers Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips went wicketless in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh.

New Zealand will now look to chase the target in as many fewer overs as possible. If the Kiwis win the match against the "Bengal Tigers", they will then join Team India for the qualification round of the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.

If Bangladesh registers a win against the "Black Caps", then it might in a sense keep Pakistan's hopes alive in the tournament.

Premier batsmen Devon Conway and Kane Williamson will be in focus during the run chase in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh.