"No one knows what to do": Shoaib Akhtar criticizes Pakistan's management

Shoaib Akhtar (Pic: File Pic)

Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar castigated Pakistan by calling them brainless and clueless team management after his side suffered a six-wicket loss against Team India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Following the loss against India, Pakistan registered their second consecutive defeat in the Champions Trophy 2025. Earlier, they lost against New Zealand.

"I am not disappointed at all (by the defeat to India) because I knew what would happen," Akhtar said in a short video on his X account.

"You can't select five bowlers? the whole world is playing six bowlers you go with two all-rounders, this is just brainless and clueless management."

Shoaib Akhtar blamed management for picking the team that lacked the necessary skills of competing at the highest level of the game.

"I am really disappointed. We can't blame the kids (Pakistan players); The players are just as clueless as the team management is! They don't know what to do.

The former pacer also questioned the Pakistan players' intent and skills.

"Intent is a another matter, they don't have the skill-set like Rohit, Virat, and Shubman. Neither the players know anything, nor the management. They have just gone to play without any clear direction", Shoaib Akhtar.

"No one knows what they should do."

Virat Kohli smashed a century in the game against Pakistan. This also marked his 51st century in ODI and now holds the tally of 82 international centuries across all three formats.

"When you tell Virat that he has to play a match against Pakistan, he will come prepared and then he will score a century. Hats off to him..he's a superstar, white ball run chaser, modern day great," Akhtar said congratulating the Indian star.

Virat Kohli also became the fastest batsman to reach 14,000 ODI runs.

"He's an honest guy. He completed 14,000 runs also. I hope he makes 100 hundreds because it's important that the guys gets it all."

(With PTI Inputs)