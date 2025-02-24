Prior to the high-stakes clash, he had confidently proclaimed that Rohit Sharma’s squad would falter and that Virat Kohli would have little to no impact

IITian Baba, aka Abhay Singh, found himself at the epicenter of relentless online mockery after his bold prediction about India’s loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 spectacularly backfired.

Prior to the high-stakes clash, he had confidently proclaimed that Rohit Sharma’s squad would falter and that Virat Kohli would have little to no impact. Reality, however, had other plans.

India dismantled Pakistan with a commanding six-wicket victory in Dubai, spearheaded by Kohli’s magnificent, match-winning century, reducing IITian Baba’s prophecy to mere wishful thinking.

As the Men in Blue cruised to victory, social media erupted with a barrage of memes and witty jabs, ruthlessly trolling the self-styled cricket forecaster. The floodgates of sarcasm burst open as netizens flooded platforms with relentless digs at IITian Baba’s misfire.

Yet, despite the avalanche of ridicule, he remains tight-lipped, leaving the internet to revel in its collective amusement at his expense.

Kya bol raha tha IITian baba pic.twitter.com/x7ts2rsaib — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 23, 2025

IITianBaba changed colors like a chameleon!



Before the match, he predicted that India will lose to Pakistan



Now, he's claiming all predictions are fake & no one should believe them



Glad these fake babas exposing themselves! 🙌#INDvsPAK #ViratKohli𓃵

pic.twitter.com/ql2P2ZM15Y — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) February 24, 2025

अब भी वक्त है सुधर जाओं भारत की जनता ऐसे गंजेडी, पाखंडी बाबाओं को हीरों बनाना बंद कर दो ।

खुद को भगवान बताने वाला ये पाखंडी, देशद्रोही iit बाबा खुद की शक्तियों से पाकिस्तान को जिताने का दावा कर रहा था।

इसके उसी दावे पर भारतीय टीम ने मूत दिया चल निकल ढोंगी #IITianBaba पाखंडी pic.twitter.com/czeXKvgXbM — Kuldeep Gaur (@kuldeepgaurBjp) February 23, 2025

Think before you speak don’t understand estimate Indian cricket team.



Now nobody will trust you. #fakebaba — Karamjeet Thakur (@karamjeetthakur) February 23, 2025

Kya zaroorat thi bhai ye sab karne ki , le ab gaali kha — Hari Ananta (@hariananta09) February 23, 2025

Hahaha, cover-up toh aap bhi kamaal ka karte ho, baba ji 😉 — Akash Chauhan (@Creatozzz) February 23, 2025

Sunday's win should be enough for India, who are now on top of Group A with four points, to make the last four. However, Pakistan are staring at early elimination from the eight-team event after their second successive loss.

Chasing a tricky 242, India rode on Kohli's 51st ODI ton, Shreyas Iyer's classy 67-ball 56 and Shubman Gill's brilliant start of 46 off 52 balls to overhaul the target with more than seven overs to spare.

Kohli rebelled against his own modest recent form and a dangerous opposition to peel off a memorable knock that took 111 balls and was punctuated with seven fours.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are on their way out of the tournament of which they are the hosts.

Once again, they ran into their old nemesis ¿ Kohli. The 36-year-old had several demons of his own to tame ¿ a lean run, recurring form of dismissals and struggles against spin.

But he slayed each one of them, in a manner befitting a batter who also became the quickest to 14,000 ODI runs during the course of the knock.

Pakistan might have hoped to hustle him a bit through pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

But Kohli drove them on the up with elan or pulled them with audacity as Pakistan's premier pacers transformed into dejected figures after the early high of Afridi castling Rohit Sharma (20 off 15 balls) with a peach of a yorker.

Perhaps, the biggest hope Pakistan harboured against Kohli would have been leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, considering the Indian's recent travails against England's Adil Rashid.

Kohli did have a couple of tough moments against Ahmed but none big enough to put him in distress. He largely dealt with him in singles, cutting down risks.

But the Pakistan quicks offered him enough chances to free his arms.

At the other end, Iyer flowed with a variety of shots but a 103 metre six off spinner Salman Agha was the standout hit during his tenure, in which he assisted Kohli to raise 114 runs for the third wicket.

Iyer had to walk back to the hut after Imam-ul-Haq pulled off a stunner at covers off spinner Khushdil Shah although replays suggested that the ball might have been grounded.

But by then, India had already shut the door on Pakistan.

A large chunk of credit for this win can also be rightfully claimed by Indian bowlers, who were stunningly accurate while limiting Pakistan to 241.

(With agency inputs)