Alongside Australia's Michael Hussey, know the cricketers who will turn 50 this year

Alongside Australia's Michael Hussey, know the cricketers who will turn 50 this year

Updated on: 01 January,2025 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

They will turn 50 this year

Jason Gillespie

Jason Gillespie
April 19


Michael Hussey


Michael Hussey
May 27


Also Read: Watch out for Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ayush Mhatre in 2025

Shane Bond

Shane Bond
June 7

Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar
August 13

Sadagoppan Ramesh

Sadagoppan Ramesh
October 13

Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis
October 16

Marcus Trescothick

Marcus Trescothick
December 25

