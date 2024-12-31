Alongside Australia's Michael Hussey, know the cricketers who will turn 50 this year

They will turn 50 this year
Jason Gillespie
Alongside Australia's Michael Hussey, know the cricketers who will turn 50 this yearx
Jason Gillespie
April 19
Michael Hussey
May 27
Shane Bond
June 7
Shoaib Akhtar
August 13
Sadagoppan Ramesh
October 13
Jacques Kallis
October 16
Marcus Trescothick
December 25
