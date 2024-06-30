‘Many, many congratulations to India’: Shoaib Akhtar

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 June,2024 08:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

History was made at the Kensington Oval as India defeated the Proteas by 7 runs to win the T20 World Cup title for the second time in the history of the game

Shoaib Akhtar. Pic/AFP

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar congratulated Team India on its victory over South Africa in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.  


Reacting to this, former Pakistan pacer Akhtar said, "Rohit Sharma has made it. Emotions are really high, well-deserving victory for India. Many, many congratulations to them. They lost in Ahmedabad (ODI World Cup final). I have said then also that India deserved to win. And this time they won it. Rohit Sharma was down on the ground, crying, says it all. What this win means to him.”


