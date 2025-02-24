'Our Champions Trophy campaign as good as over': Mohammad Rizwan

He gave due credit to India and especially Virat Kohli, who completed his 51st ODI hundred and his fourth against the arch-rivals

Mohammad Rizwan. Pic/AFP

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday conceded that his team's Champions Trophy campaign is as good as over following the loss to India here. The six-wicket defeat to India was Pakistan's second in as many games. From Group A, India and New Zealand are expected to reach the semifinals. Pakistan's last league game is against Bangladesh.

"We can say that our campaign is as good as over. We have to depend on results of other matches. There is hope as there is one more game left. As a captain, I don't like this scenario (depending on other teams). We should have fate in our hands," said Rizwan at the post-match press conference.

He gave due credit to India and especially Virat Kohli, who completed his 51st ODI hundred and his fourth against the arch-rivals. "I am amazed at the hardwork he puts in. The whole world was saying he was out of form but coming into such a big game, he scored runs effortlessly. His fitness and work ethic is indeed praiseworthy. We tried our best to get him out but we could not.

"As far as the match is concerned, we are obviously disappointed, We made mistakes in all three departments. We were not able to take wickets in the middle overs," he added. Pakistan came into the tournament as defending champions having won the last edition back in 2017. Pakistan is hosting an ICC event for the first time in 29 years and an early exit as hosts will indeed be a big setback for Rizwan's team.

