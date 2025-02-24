Breaking News
Mid-Day Special: How traffic cops reduced deaths in Mumbai’s black spots
Wadala: Toddler run over, mother injured
Mumbai: Unruly bikers reducing Marine Drive to racing track, allege residents
Citing ‘inadequate arrest’, Mumbai court grants bail to man held for smuggling gold
Nashik Kumbh Mela preparations gather momentum
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Kohli tons it on

Kohli tons it on

Updated on: 24 February,2025 08:44 AM IST  |  Dubai
R Kaushik |

Top

Batting stalwart’s century aganist arch-rivals Pakistan all but seals India’s semi-final spot; Rohit & Co continue dominance over neighbours with six-wicket victory

Kohli tons it on

India’s Virat Kohli slams one during his century v Pakistan yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Kohli tons it on
x
00:00

Unflustered and unhurried, India completed their second successful run-chase in four nights to take a giant step towards their first little goal at the Champions Trophy.


This time, there was none of the nerves that characterised their six-wicket defeat of Bangladesh on Thursday. Against traditional rivals Pakistan, India brought their ‘A’ game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, a familiar figure guiding them to another six-wicket victory and a step closer to a place in the semi-finals.


Shreyas Iyer celebrates his half-century. Pic/AFPShreyas Iyer celebrates his half-century. Pic/AFP


Virat, a champion chaser

Virat Kohli hasn’t had the best time of late in international cricket, the second-innings century in the first Test in Perth in November apart, but the former skipper was in his elements, slipping into the role of the chasemeister that comes almost naturally to him. Walking in at the start of the sixth over with India on 31 for one, chasing 242 after a competent collective bowling effort nipped a burgeoning Pakistani innings in the bud, Kohli took it upon himself to mastermind the reply, striking up decisive partnerships with Shubman Gill and then Shreyas Iyer. From the time he took guard, Kohli looked the part, moving beautifully into his strokes. Very early in the piece, a peachy off-drive off Haris Rauf, that made him the fastest of the three batters to reach 14,000 ODI runs, suggested he was in the mood. Without going into overdrive, he was in supreme control, bringing up his 51st hundred with the winning boundary.

Rohit Sharma, who lost yet another toss, had got the team off to a rollicking start until Shaheen Shah Afridi’s inswinging yorker o plucked out the skipper’s middle stump. Gill was in supreme touch before falling for less than 50 for the first time in five ODIs when Abrar Ahmed produced a carrom ball to clip his off-stump.

Shreyas shines again

Iyer began slowly but blossomed to play an enterprising hand. Fears that chasing might be tricky were unfounded, maybe because of how well the Indian batters acquitted themselves. Further, apart from Abrar, Pakistan’s slower bowlers hardly looked threatening. Iyer fell with victory imminent, playing an equal hand in a stand of 114 with Kohli.

Brief scores
Pakistan 241 all out in 49.4 overs (S Shakeel 62, M Rizwan 46; K Yadav 3-40, H Pandya 2-31) lost to India 244-4 in 42.3 overs (V Kohli 100*, S Iyer 56, S Gill 46; S Afridi 2-74) by six wickets

14,085
Number of ODI runs scored by Virat Kohli

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 virat kohli shreyas iyer India vs Pakistan cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK