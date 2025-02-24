Former captain and batting great, Javed Miandad was not surprised at the result of Pakistan but wondered just why the players seemed under intense pressure. Javed Miandad said that players with pride always come good when the chips are down

Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Former players criticize Pakistan for India loss x 00:00

Stalwarts of Pakistan stood united in describing the current team as uninspiring after they suffered a defeat against India in the Champions Trophy 2025. Star batsman Babar Azam drew the maximum criticism for failing in the high-pressure game.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi is yet to comment on the loss against India which in turn has more or less ended their hopes in the Champions Trophy 2025.

But every former Pakistan player worth his salt was critical of the team's approach, attitude, and planning with the great Wasim Akram calling for an overhaul of the white-ball squad before the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Former skipper Muhammad Hafeez feels all three pacers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah should be excluded from the squads.

Akram was also upset with the send-off that off-spinner Abrar Ahmed gave Shubman Gill after bowling him with a gem.

"There is a time for everything. Is there no one to tell him what are you doing? Look at the match situation, you are under the cosh and you are celebrating as if you have taken 5 wickets," Wasim Akram said.

Former captain and batting great, Javed Miandad was not surprised at the result of Pakistan but wondered just why the players seemed under intense pressure.

"(It is) useless blaming the system, selectors and all that. Question is are these selected players short on anything? Does not the PCB take care of them? Are they not paid enough? So where is the passion and fire and professionalism to perform in big matches and tournaments," he said.

"Truth is our players were under pressure even before the match began. Look at their body language, not one of them appeared to be in a mood to dominate Indian bowlers," he said.

Javed Miandad said that players with pride always come good when the chips are down. He gave the example of Virat Kohli who scored a match-winning century.

"He came good when his team needed him to do well."

Cricket analyst and writer, Omair Alavi, said comparisons between Kohli and Azam, who made 23 last night, should end for good now.

"Let's be honest, they are just not good enough. Enough of Babar Azam and comparisons with Kohli. No comparison," he said.

Hafeez also said that those trying to compare Babar and Kohli had been left embarrassed on Sunday. "Except for one performance I don't recall Babar ever coming good against India," he said.

Pakistan's former captain and head coach, Waqar Younis said the Champions Trophy 2025 performance is a wake-up call.

"Time to seriously plan ahead, try out and persist with some young players and be patient for results. The pace bowlers disappointed big time."

Former captain Moin Khan said it was pointless to criticise the players as they have become indifferent to critical opinions.

"After a few days everything will be forgotten and we will start hearing the same things and be given the same promises.

"All former captains and players who have given service to the country need to sit together independent of the PCB and give a proper blueprint for how to revive Pakistan cricket," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)