Pakistan star Babar Azam recalls Champions Trophy triumph against India

Babar Azam (Pic: File Pic)

As the Champions Trophy 2025 has already started, Pakistan's premier batsman Babar Azam recalled his memories from the 2017 edition final when his side defeated arch-rivals India to lift the title.

The Champions Trophy 2017 helped Babar Azam announce himself in the international circuit. In the 2017 final against Team India, the right-handed batsman played a knock of 46 runs off 52 deliveries. Following his knock, the "Green Shirts" were able to register a 180-run victory over India.

"As a player, I am very excited, and all the fans are excited," Babar said, as quoted by an ICC media release.

Babar Azam also highlighted the performances of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir and Hasan Ali which helped the side guide to the victory.

"My primary memories of the 2017 final are Fakhar Zaman's innings (of 114), the spell of Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali's spell and the winning moment. For me, it was a new journey as I was a young player. Playing against India, that excitement and the nervousness was there but when we won, we enjoyed and celebrated," Babar Azam said.

"A lot has changed since the Champions Trophy was held in 2017. We have new players coming, we only have three or four players who were part of that winning team. But the belief, confidence and execution are the same," he added.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan is playing their opening batsman against New Zealand.

Joe Root, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are part of the respective England, Australia and India squads, but Babar stands in a league of his own in ODI cricket, heading into this competition as the world's top-ranked batter in the 50-over format, a position he has been holding since 2021.

"When you have a responsibility as a senior player in any team and the team relies on you and has belief in you, then I take it in a positive way. I try to give my best in every match. I try to perform so that Pakistan win, and I enjoy my cricket," the 30-year-old said.

Right-hand batter's form will be crucial if Pakistan are to improve on their recent tournament record. They have been knocked out in the group stage at the last two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups and suffered the same fate at last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup after losing to co-hosts USA.

"There is no pressure of anything. What has happened in the past is beyond us. We have discussed mistakes we have made and we have worked on them. So we will try not to do what we have done in the past," the former Pakistan skipper said as the media release added.

Notably, the home advantage could be key if Pakistan are to experience a change in fortunes. Babar's home city of Lahore is among the three Pakistani cities hosting matches and he believes local knowledge will help his side thrive.

"When you play at home, you get that edge as you know the conditions. You have a knowledge of how the pitch will behave, both in the first and second (innings), but still, you have to play good cricket because all other teams are among the best," Babar said.

"It means a lot to be hosting the competition. The hospitality here in Pakistan is great and people love cricket here. Cricket puts everyone in one place. It unites everyone and the whole of Pakistan is busy praying that Pakistan wins. Everyone is united in that," the cricketer added.

(With ANI Inputs)