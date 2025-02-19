Breaking News
"The best thing about bowling to him is you learn a lot of things": Rauf on Virat Kohli

“With his world-class batting, Kohli poses a stiff challenge to any bowler and it’s the same with me. I relish that challenge and when we play against India in Dubai come Sunday it will be a match full of challenges

Virat Kohli

"The best thing about bowling to him is you learn a lot of things": Rauf on Virat Kohli
Ahead of the much-awaiting clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on Sunday, pacer Haris Rauf said that he is ready to face legendary batter Virat Kohli in the encounter, who smashed famous consecutive sixes against him in the 2022 T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground.


“With his world-class batting, Kohli poses a stiff challenge to any bowler and it’s the same with me. I relish that challenge and when we play against India in Dubai come Sunday it will be a match full of challenges. The best thing about bowling to him is you learn a lot of things in that match,” Rauf told Telecom Asia Sport. 
Recalling that moment, Rauf said that Kohli never teased him for hitting those sixes in his over.


Champions Trophy 2025 virat kohli India vs Pakistan cricket news sports news Sports Update

