Dr Ambedkar Vidyalaya are Giles Shield champs

Dr Ambedkar Vidyalaya boys with the Giles Shield. Pic/Ashish Raje

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli) beat Dhyandeep Seva Mandal (Nerul) by six wickets to clinch thier maiden MSSA inter-school cricket Giles Shield title at the MCA-BKC ground on Tuesday, Resuming on 97-6 in response to Dnyandeep Seva Mandal’s 67 all out, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar totalled 204 with bowling hero Om Lokhande scoring 81. After conceding a 137-run lead, Dhyandeep were all out for 192 in 40 overs, setting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar a target of 56 runs to win the final. Anup Yadav reduced them to 14-3. before Om smashed a boundary to end the game with a day to spare.

Brief Scores

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal 67 all out and 192 all out in 40 overs (Piyush Kumar 59, Ayush Chavan 3-79, Advit Tiwari 3-93) lost to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya 204 all out in 79.1 overs (Om Lokhande 81; Umair Nadeem 5-65) and 56-4 in 28.2 overs (Anup Yadav 3-23) by six wickets