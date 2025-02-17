Pacer Om’s 7-29 puts Ambedkar Vidyalaya in command vs Dnyandeep

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli) right-arm pacer Om Lokhande had his opponents Dnyandeep Seva Mandal on the hop and probably rueing their decision to bat first

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya’s Om Lokhande. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

An illustrious Mumbai fast bowler inaugurated Monday’s Giles Shield inter-school cricket final and not long after former India paceman and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey did the honours, it was a fast bowler who came up with a sensational start to the match.

At the MCA-BKC ground, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli) right-arm pacer Om Lokhande had his opponents Dnyandeep Seva Mandal on the hop and probably rueing their decision to bat first. Om’s fiery spell of 7-29 in 12 overs left the opposition in tatters as he helped bowl them out for a mere 67. Leg-spinner Advit Tiwari claimed 3-9 in 8.5 overs.

“I focused on maintaining my line and length, letting the ball do the work. Getting five batsmen clean bowled was especially satisfying. It feels great to contribute to my team in such a crucial match,” said Om. Dnyandeep Seva Mandal’s only resistance came from Chirag Lhach, who smashed an unbeaten 28 off 37 balls, an innings that included three fours and a six.

To open up possibilities of this being a low-scoring Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised final, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya lost six wickets while scoring 97 in 47 overs in reply. Nikhil Ahirwal (27) and Sanmit Kothmire (29) were the principal scorers. Aayush Chavan (6) and Akshay Akhrikeri (5) were the unbeaten batsmen at stumps. Apart from Mhambrey, the toss was witnessed by another India player — Behroze Edulji, the sister of Diana, the erstwhile India captain.

Brief Scores

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal 67 all out (Chirag Lhach 28*; Om Lokhande 7-29, Advit Tiwari 3-9) v Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya 97-6 (Sanmit Kothmire 29, Nikhil Ahirwal 27)