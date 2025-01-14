Giles Shield cricket hit by frequent cancellations

“The IES New English [Bandra, East] and VK Krishna Menon Academy [Borivli] teams arrived at Khar Gymkhana on Monday for their Giles Shield game

Nadim Memon, the cricket secretary of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) has communicated to the Mumbai Cricket Association that schools cricket is at the receiving end of “step motherly” treatment.

This was in response to an email (a copy of which is with this newspaper) from the MCA which stated that an U-14 Giles Shield match which was to be held at the Karnatak SA ground (Cross Maidan) on January 13 and 14 was been shifted to the Western Railway pitch at Cross Maidan due to a Times Shield semi-final. The match didn’t even take place at the new venue as Memon was informed that this too was booked for another match.

“The IES New English [Bandra, East] and VK Krishna Menon Academy [Borivli] teams arrived at Khar Gymkhana on Monday for their Giles Shield game. They were told that the match could not be held because the ground was booked for a festival match. The boys had to return home,” stated Memon, visibly exasperated at frequent cancellations of inter-school games.

Khar Gymkhana’s cricket secretary Sanjay Mody said there was a confusion over bookings and has made the ground available for the game on February 23, 24.

Meanwhile, MCA’s Hon Secretary Abhay Hadap bemoaned the cancellations, “The match [at Khar Gym] should have been played on the fixed dates,” he said in the light of the fresh dates. “MCA issues a letter [for the conducting of matches] and it’s then up to the respective tournament organisers. Giles Shield is a huge tournament and such problems take place. We have solutions that will come into effect next year,” added Hadap.