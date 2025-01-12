Breaking News
Start of a new Ira

Updated on: 13 January,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Jadhav’s previous high-score was an unbeaten 183, at a Mumbai Cricket Association’s League game.

Ira Jadhav after scoring 346* against Meghalaya yesterday

Riding on 14-year-old opening batter Ira Jadhav’s 157-ball 346 not out, the Mumbai U-19 women’s team outclassed Meghalaya by 544 runs in the women’s one-day tournament at Alur, Karnataka, yesterday. Mumbai posted a mammoth 563-3 in 50 overs, thanks to Jadhav’s triple-hundred, which consisted of 42 fours and 16 sixes. Her 346* is a record for the highest under-19 score by an Indian, as per PTI. One-drop Hurley Gala, who smashed a 79-ball 116 with the help of 14 fours and one six, stitched a 313-run stand with Jadhav. In reply, Meghalaya were bundled out for a mere 19 runs in 25.4 overs.


Also Read: Habib is first Lebabon man to win a Slam singles match


Nearly doubled her best


Jadhav’s previous high-score was an unbeaten 183, at a Mumbai Cricket Association’s League game. “I just kept it simple and decided to play shots on the merit of the ball. I am very happy that I scored a triple century. I didn’t have any target in my mind, but just played according to the ball,” Jadhav told mid-day. “I am feeling good and more confident now after today’s [Sunday] innings. Their bowling attack was okay, it was slightly easy to score against them compared to others,” she added. Mumbai U-19 team’s coach, Sarvesh Damle, termed Jadhav’s knock, a special one.

Coach heaps praise

“Though it was against Meghalaya, her attacking innings was exceptionally good. Even the boundary was a full 65-yard boundary. And smashing all the bowlers with that consistency throughout 50 overs is very creditable,” Damle said. It was a must win game for Mumbai, and Jadhav was playing just her second match of the tournament, as she was a reserve player in India’s U-19 camp.Elaborating on her strength, Damle said, “She plays with a straight bat. Her cover drives and straight drives are well-timed. Her footwork is her biggest asset, she can easily step out and hit. That is a big advantage.”  

