Habib is first Lebabon man to win a Slam singles match

Hady Habib returns to China’s Bu Yunchaokete yesterday. PIC/AFP

Hady Habib’s history-making run at the Australian Open will continue after the first man to represent Lebanon in a Grand Slam singles tournament in the Open era became the first to win a match, defeating Bu Yunchaokete of China 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Sunday in front of a loud group of supporters.

“This is probably one of the best days of my career, honestly. It’s such an incredible feeling to get this win — not only for myself but for Lebanon and Lebanese tennis,” said the 26-year-old Habib, who is ranked outside the top 200 on the ATP Tour.

“As you guys could see there, the crowd was absolutely wild. It made it even more special to win in front of them. ... I felt the energy out there.”

