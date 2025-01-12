Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | From factory to feet: Tracing the journey of fake sneakers
Mumbai: What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance?
The foreigners behind Torres scam
Mumbai: Cops bust fake currency racket; four arrested
Mumbai: Dust suction vans to be introduced across wards
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Habib is first Lebabon man to win a Slam singles match

Habib is first Lebabon man to win a Slam singles match

Updated on: 13 January,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Top

This is probably one of the best days of my career, honestly

Habib is first Lebabon man to win a Slam singles match

Hady Habib returns to China’s Bu Yunchaokete yesterday. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
Habib is first Lebabon man to win a Slam singles match
x
00:00

Hady Habib’s history-making run at the Australian Open will continue after the first man to represent Lebanon in a Grand Slam singles tournament in the Open era became the first to win a match, defeating Bu Yunchaokete of China 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Sunday in front of a loud group of supporters.


Also Read: Sunny day for Mumbai cricket captains at Wankhede


“This is probably one of the best days of my career, honestly. It’s such an incredible feeling to get this win — not only for myself but for Lebanon and Lebanese tennis,” said the 26-year-old Habib, who is ranked outside the top 200 on the ATP Tour. 


“As you guys could see there, the crowd was absolutely wild. It made it even more special to win in front of them. ... I felt the energy out there.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australian open china sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK