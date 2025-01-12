Second seed Alexander Zverev cruises

The German saw off French wildcard Lucas Pouille, who made the last four in 2019 before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

Alexander Zverev during his Round One match yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

It put him into round two at Melbourne Park for a ninth straight year, setting up a meeting next with Spain’s 44th-ranked Pedro Martinez.

