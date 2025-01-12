Breaking News
Second seed Alexander Zverev cruises

Updated on: 13 January,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AP , PTI |

Top

The German saw off French wildcard Lucas Pouille, who made the last four in 2019 before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena. 

Alexander Zverev during his Round One match yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Clinical World No. 2 Alexander Zverev surged into the Australian Open second round on Sunday with a straight sets victory to kickstart his bid to better the semi-final he made last year.


Also Read: Sablenka aces it mentally!


The German saw off French wildcard Lucas Pouille, who made the last four in 2019 before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena. 


It put him into round two at Melbourne Park for a ninth straight year, setting up a meeting next with Spain’s 44th-ranked Pedro Martinez.

