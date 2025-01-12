To help achieve the feat, he has a device made by an engineer in Serbia he claims has helped him deal with several ailments.

Novak Djokovic

Know the secret which helps Novak Djokovic keep healthy

Novak Djokovic has revealed a new secret weapon that he credits with helping keep him healthy and prolong his career — a green “energetic disc”.

Known for his new-age spiritual interests, the Serbian star is in Melbourne hoping to wind back the clock and win an 11th Australian Open and record 25th Grand Slam singles title. To help achieve the feat, he has a device made by an engineer in Serbia he claims has helped him deal with several ailments.

The 37-year-old showed off the dinner-plate size disc in a video on Instagram. “It’s [an] energetic disc, creates an electromagnetic field around it and [the] kind of secret is in this pattern,” he said. Know the secret which helps Novak Djokovic keep healthy

“And so when you place it on a certain part of your body, place this part, for example, if you have stomach issues, which I do have often when I’m nervous, stressed before the match or indigestion issues, that creates heat. So then it starts enhancing the metabolic functions or it reduces inflammation in certain parts of the body.”

Djokovic added: “I have a bunch of those and I do carry it everywhere. When I fly in the plane, I put it on [my] head or somewhere. I shouldn’t be having it on the body parts for too long, so like 20-30 minutes it does its work.”

