Mumbai City FC lose to Jamshedpur

Representation pic

Mumbai City FC went down 0-3 in their own backyard to Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri, on Sunday.

Aftre a barren first half, Mohammad Sanan opened the scoring for the Red Mariners in the 64th minute.

Jamshedpur’s Jordan Murray (86th min) then doubled their lead after which Javi Hernandez (96th min) scored in stoppage time to complete the rout.

