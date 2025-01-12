Breaking News
Mumbai City FC lose to Jamshedpur

Updated on: 13 January,2025 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Aftre a barren first half, Mohammad Sanan opened the scoring for the Red Mariners in the 64th minute. 

Representation pic

Mumbai City FC went down   0-3 in their own backyard to Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri, on Sunday. 


Also Read: Devajit Saikia succeeds Jay Shah to become BCCI secretary


Aftre a barren first half, Mohammad Sanan opened the scoring for the Red Mariners in the 64th minute. 


Jamshedpur’s Jordan Murray (86th min) then doubled their lead after which Javi Hernandez  (96th min) scored in stoppage time to complete the rout.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

indian super league mumbai city fc jamshedpur andheri sports news football

