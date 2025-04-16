A speeding municipal electric bus in Rajkot ran through a traffic signal, killing three people and injuring two. Police have detained the driver and launched a probe, as angry locals vandalised the vehicle

A tragic road accident involving an electric bus operated by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) claimed three lives and left two others injured on Wednesday morning, in Rajkot, Gujarat. According to PTI, the incident occurred at a busy junction in Gujarat’s Rajkot city, sparking panic and outrage among locals.

The accident took place around 10 a.m. at Indira Circle, a well-known and heavily trafficked intersection. CCTV footage from the area revealed the RMC-operated electric city bus speeding through the traffic signal and ramming into multiple vehicles, including cars, motorbikes, and pedestrians waiting at the junction.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-2), Jagdish Bhangarva, the bus failed to stop at the signal and caused significant damage. “An electric city bus operated by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation caused an accident, leaving three dead and two others injured at a traffic signal. The bus hit several vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, as well as pedestrians."

Gandhigram police station inspector Sejal Meghani confirmed that the crash occurred at Indira Circle and noted that investigations were ongoing to determine the exact cause of the incident. The driver of the bus has been detained for questioning.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, an enraged crowd gathered at the scene. The mob vandalised the bus after it came to a halt some distance away from the crash site. The situation escalated quickly, prompting police to carry out a baton charge to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Officials told PTI that both the injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment, and their condition is being closely monitored.

One killed, over 20 injured as bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns

In an another incident, a 45-year-old man was killed and over 20 others sustained injuries when a private bus in which they were travelling overturned near Erumely here on Wednesday, police said. The bus was carrying pilgrims from Karnataka to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala and the accident occurred around 6.30 am. The highway in which the accident occurred has sharp bends and a steep incline and while navigating it, the bus went out of control and overturned onto the side of the road, an officer with Erumely police station said.



"Five people who sustained serious injuries were taken to Kottayam Medical College and around 18 others with minor cuts and bruises were given first aid at nearby hospitals," the officer said. There were around 32 pilgrims, including seven children, in the bus, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)