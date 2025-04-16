Delhi’s Dwarka court was evacuated on Wednesday morning after authorities received a bomb threat email the previous night. Police and bomb squads were deployed for thorough checking. No suspicious items were found at the site

The Dwarka court here was evacuated and a search operation was launched on Wednesday morning after it received a bomb threat , a police official said.

A PCR call was received around 10.45 am stating that the Dwarka court had received a bomb threat email. The email was received around 9 pm on Tuesday and the court authorities informed police on Wednesday morning, the official said.



"Dog and bomb detection squads have been rushed to the spot and we are conducting a thorough checking. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," said the official.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, police said.

