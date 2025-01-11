ISL: Mumbai look to dominate vs Jamshedpur

The Islanders are determined to recover from a home defeat to avoid back-to-back losses at the Mumbai Football Arena for the first time since early 2023

Title holders Mumbai City FC will look to regain their footing at home when they face Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

The Islanders are determined to recover from a home defeat to avoid back-to-back losses at the Mumbai Football Arena for the first time since early 2023.

Mumbai v Jamshedpur: Sports 18 1, HD & Jiocinema app, 19:30

