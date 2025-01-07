Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Indian Super League Mumbai City beat East Bengal 3 2

Indian Super League: Mumbai City beat East Bengal 3-2

Updated on: 07 January,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

Lallianzuala Changte (39th minute) gave Mumbai the lead after which Karelis (43rd) doubled the margin. 

Mumbai City FC’s  Nikos Karelis  (right) scored a brace as they held off a late scare from East Bengal FC to secure a thrilling 3-2 win in the Indian Super League here on Monday. Lallianzuala Changte (39th minute) gave Mumbai the lead after which Karelis (43rd) doubled the margin. 


Also Read: Late Dembele strike helps PSG win title


East Bengal fought back gamely and got their opener through a Sahil Panwar (66th) own-goal and then restored parity through David Lalhlansanga (83rd). Mumbai and Karelis though had the last laugh as the latter netted the match-winner in the 87th minute.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

