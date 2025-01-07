Indian Super League: Mumbai City beat East Bengal 3-2

Lallianzuala Changte (39th minute) gave Mumbai the lead after which Karelis (43rd) doubled the margin.

Nikos Karelis

Mumbai City FC’s Nikos Karelis (right) scored a brace as they held off a late scare from East Bengal FC to secure a thrilling 3-2 win in the Indian Super League here on Monday. Lallianzuala Changte (39th minute) gave Mumbai the lead after which Karelis (43rd) doubled the margin.

East Bengal fought back gamely and got their opener through a Sahil Panwar (66th) own-goal and then restored parity through David Lalhlansanga (83rd). Mumbai and Karelis though had the last laugh as the latter netted the match-winner in the 87th minute.

