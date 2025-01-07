Late Dembele strike helps PSG win title

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 January,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

Top

PSG’s troubles in front of goal this season have often cost them in the Champions League, and they were thwarted here by a combination of poor finishing and fine saves by Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Koehn. 

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele’s stoppage-time goal settled the French Champions Trophy on Sunday, giving Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win over Monaco in a fixture played in Doha.


PSG’s troubles in front of goal this season have often cost them in the Champions League, and they were thwarted here by a combination of poor finishing and fine saves by Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Koehn. 


However, it was ultimately a deserved victory for Luis Enrique’s team in Qatar, as PSG won the trophy — the French equivalent of a Super Cup or England’s Community Shield — for the 11th time in 12 seasons. “The result is well deserved and reflects our domination,” said Enrique.

