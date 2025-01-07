PSG’s troubles in front of goal this season have often cost them in the Champions League, and they were thwarted here by a combination of poor finishing and fine saves by Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Koehn.

Ousmane Dembele

Listen to this article Late Dembele strike helps PSG win title x 00:00

Ousmane Dembele’s stoppage-time goal settled the French Champions Trophy on Sunday, giving Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win over Monaco in a fixture played in Doha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: SA wrap up Test series against Pak

PSG’s troubles in front of goal this season have often cost them in the Champions League, and they were thwarted here by a combination of poor finishing and fine saves by Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Koehn.

However, it was ultimately a deserved victory for Luis Enrique’s team in Qatar, as PSG won the trophy — the French equivalent of a Super Cup or England’s Community Shield — for the 11th time in 12 seasons. “The result is well deserved and reflects our domination,” said Enrique.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever