SA wrap up Test series against Pak

David Bedingham hit 44 not out off 30 balls.

South Africa eased to a 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second Test on Monday in Cape Town to secure a 2-0 series win despite second-innings resistance from the tourists.

Forced to follow on 421 runs behind on the first innings, Pakistan battled to 478 all out but South Africa, who qualified for the World Test Championship final last week, easily knocked off a target of 58 late on the fourth day. David Bedingham hit 44 not out off 30 balls.

Brief scores

South Africa 615 & 58 without loss (D Bedingham 44*, A Markram 14*) beat Pakistan 194 & 478 (S Masood 145, B Azam 81; K Rabada 3-115, K Maharaj 3-137) by 10 wickets

