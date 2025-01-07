Breaking News
Two tier Test system in pipeline

Two-tier Test system in pipeline

Updated on: 07 January,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

The Age reported that Jay Shah, the new ICC chairman, is set to meet Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird and his England counterpart Richard Thompson later this month to discuss the finer points.

Representation pic

The ICC in collaboration with cricket boards of India, Australia and England is exploring the possibility of a two-tier Test system to facilitate more series between big three nations.


The Age reported that Jay Shah, the new ICC chairman, is set to meet Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird and his England counterpart Richard Thompson later this month to discuss the finer points.


Also Read: Jasprit likely to miss majority of home white-ball series against England


“Any plan for a move to two divisions in Test cricket would kick in after the end of the current Future Tours Program in 2027,” the Age reported quoting its sources. 

A BCCI official indicated that the discussion floated around the ICC corridors in 2016, the first-time when a two-tier Test system was seriously considered.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

test cricket india australia england sports news cricket news

