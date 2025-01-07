"We’ll be back stronger": Yashasvi Jaiswal after Australia series

Jaiswal also scored two fifties, but India failed to retain the Trophy for the first time in a decade, after losing the fifth and final Test by six wickets at Sydney on Sunday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Monday termed his maiden tour of Australia a learning experience and vowed to come back stronger after India went down 1-3 to Australia.

The 23-year-old left-handed batter was one of India’s standout performers, amassing 391 runs at an average of 43.44, the second-highest in the series. His contributions included a stellar 161 in the Perth Test, which India won by 295 runs.

Jaiswal also scored two fifties, but India failed to retain the Trophy for the first time in a decade, after losing the fifth and final Test by six wickets at Sydney on Sunday.

“I learnt a lot in Australia… Unfortunately, the result wasn’t what we had hoped for, but we’ll be back stronger. Your support means everything,” Jaiswal wrote on his Instagram page.

