India's road to WTC 2027 final: Full schedule for 2025-27 cycle

As India’s pursuit of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final comes to a close, attention will soon shift to the upcoming WTC 2025-27 cycle. Under the leadership of head coach Gautam Gambhir, the side will embark on a fresh quest, one that will see them face off against six different opponents across multiple continents.

The new cycle promises to be a challenging one, with India’s first major task being a five-Test tour of England in June 2025, arguably the most difficult assignment of the entire cycle.

Having narrowly missed out on a spot in the WTC final in the current cycle, after reaching the final in both of the previous cycles, Gambhir will be keen to steer India to success in the 2025-27 WTC. With his contract running until 2027, there will be plenty of intrigue around whether he will remain in charge for the final of this cycle, should India make it that far.

The first major challenge of the 2025-27 cycle will come in June 2025, when India will travel to England for a five-match Test series. The competition between teams has only intensified in recent years, making this series crucial for India in setting the tone for the entire cycle. A strong start will be important for Gambhir and his team, as they aim to get ahead early in their bid for a spot in the WTC 2027 final.

India's schedule for the 2025-27 cycle will also see them face two further WTC assignments on home soil in 2025. The first will be a two-Test series against the West Indies in October, followed by a second series in December, this time against South Africa. Both of these series will take place on home turf, offering India a chance to gather crucial points against relatively competitive, yet manageable, opposition.

In 2026, India’s WTC commitments will be more limited, with only four Test matches scheduled for the year. India will begin the year with a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in August. Later in the year, from October to December, India will tour New Zealand for another two-Test series. With fewer matches, each Test will carry added significance, making it essential for India to maintain focus and momentum through these challenging tours.

The cycle will culminate in 2027 with another five-match series against Australia, this time in India. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has historically been one of the most fiercely contested rivalries in world cricket, and with the WTC final potentially hanging in the balance, the 2027 series will undoubtedly be a thrilling end to the cycle.

Gambhir’s tenure with Team India runs through to 2027, and it remains to be seen whether he will still be in charge when the WTC final takes place. With stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja in the later stages of their careers, the upcoming cycle could also see the conclusion of some legendary Test careers.

India’s WTC 2025-27 cycle schedule

India vs England (away) – 5 Tests – June-August 2025

India vs West Indies (home) – 2 Tests – October 2025

India vs South Africa (home) – 2 Tests – December 2025

India vs Sri Lanka (away) – 2 Tests – August 2026

India vs New Zealand (away) – 2 Tests – October-December 2026

India vs Australia (home) – 5 Tests – January-February 2027