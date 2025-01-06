'Pink Test' takes on emotional significance for Sam Konstas after losing family to cancer

Konstas was involved in a heated exchange with India captain Jasprit Bumrah during the fifth Test here but the 19-year-old said he remains unfazed by the incident

The 'Pink Test' at Sydney, which spreads awareness about cancer, holds special significance for Sam Konstas, for the young Australian batting sensation lost his close family members to the dreaded disease.

The Sydney match has been celebrated as the 'Pink Test' since 2009, in honour of Glenn McGrath's late wife Jane, who passed away after a battle with breast cancer in 2008, with the McGrath foundation raising millions of dollars for the cause.

During an interview on Triple M cricket, Konstas revealed how his cousin died of leukemia and his grandpa of bowel cancer, and expressed hope the match at SCG would continue to raise awareness about the disease.

"Obviously it's a special event, the McGrath Foundation, and hopefully we spread more awareness for cancer, get the funds in, because I remember my cousin passed away with leukaemia and my grandpa with bowel cancer.

"So obviously we hope we spread awareness and get the cure," Konstas said.

Konstas was involved in a heated exchange with India captain Jasprit Bumrah during the fifth Test here but the 19-year-old said he remains unfazed by the incident.

The drama unfolded when Konstas confronted Bumrah, who was getting frustrated with Usman Khawaja taking extra time to take guard. The confrontation forced the umpires to intervene, and Bumrah later dismissed Khawaja off the final ball of the day and gave Konstas a send-off.

"Oh, I didn't get too fazed. Unfortunately, Uzi got out. He was trying to buy some time a little bit. It was probably my fault, but it happens. It's cricket," Konstas said.

"Credit to Bumrah. He got the wicket, but obviously great performance from the team."

When asked about his fiery approach to his opponents, Konstas said: "Don't know. Whatever's on the field, I just try to do my best and, yeah, I guess I got a few nerves on the other team."

Don't think it's kicked in yet: Konstas on dream debut

Konstas had a dream debut during the Boxing Day Test at MCG where he took on Bumrah en route to an audacious 60 off 65 balls in front of a near sell-out crowd. The home team won that game by 184 runs before beating India by six wickets at SCG to claim the five-match series 3-1, ending a wait of 10 years.

"Yeah, it's been quite special. Obviously Mark Taylor presenting my bag and to top it off with the win today was, yeah, outstanding from the team," he said.

"I don't think it's kicked in yet, but hopefully in the next few days we'll soak up, reflect on it, but it's been awesome.

"The team's been outstanding to me and just letting me play my natural game. Pat Cummins is a great leader and hopefully we can keep going on."

The series defeat also dashed India's hopes of securing a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, with Australia setting up a summit showdown with South Africa.

Asked if he was feeling nervous before his debut, Konstas said, "No, I was very calm. I was talking to my parents and all my teammates.

"But obviously, it was a packed stadium and Uzi (Khawaja) said my journal was pumped when I was batting, but I didn't feel that, but obviously it was a good debut and glad to get two wins."

After impressing against India, Konstas is expected to be included in the squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.

When asked if the fans would see the same Konstas, he said, "Yeah, I'm not too sure if I'm selected yet. I think we'll find out in the next few days, but obviously adapting to different conditions, maybe we'll find a new Sam, but I think so, but time will tell."

(With agency inputs)